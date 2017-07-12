Suspect indicted on kidnapping charge in disappearance of Chinese student

URBANA, Ill. (KWQC) - A federal grand jury today indicted a man accused of kidnapping a visiting Chinese scholar.

Brendt A. Christensen, 28, of Champaign, Ill., is charged with kidnapping Yingying Zhang on June 9, 2017. Christensen was previously arrested and charged on June 30.

The indictment alleges that Christensen kidnapped and held Yingying Zhang and that he used a cell phone and vehicle during the commission of the offense. An affidavit previous file said security camera video showed Zhang getting into the front passenger side of a black Saturn believed to be driven by Christensen in Champaign. The vehicle then pulled away.

About a half hour earlier, Zhang sent a text message from her cell phone to a manager of an apartment complex in Urbana. In the message Zhang said that she was running behind to meet the manager to sign a lease, and she thought she would arrive at approximately 2:10 p.m., for her appointment. At approximately 2:38 p.m., the apartment manager sent a text message to Zhang and received no response.

Later that evening a University of Illinois associate professor reported to University police that multiple colleagues had tried to reach Zhang by phone and she had not responded.

As stated in the complaint affidavit, law enforcement investigating Zhang's disappearance believe Zhang is deceased. This determination is based on facts presented in court and court documents, and other facts uncovered during the ongoing investigation.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation; University of Illinois Police Department; and the Illinois State Police are continuing the investigation.