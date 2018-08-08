Suspect sought in battery of Rock Falls Walmart worker

Police are seeking a suspect accused of striking a Rock Falls Walmart employee in the head and sending him to the hospital.

Ryan L. Charleston, 35, is wanted on charges of aggravated battery after police say he struck the male employee with a blunt object, leaving him with “significant injuries.”

Police say Charleston left the store on foot after the incident occurred at around 9:45 p.m. on Monday.

Rock Falls Police posted Tuesday on Facebook what appeared to be a store surveillance image of the suspect.

On Wednesday, police posted “Charleston was identified by an eyewitness after numerous tips to police named Charleston as the suspect.”

Anyone with information is asked to call the Rock Falls Police Department at (815) 622-1140.

To report a tip anonymously, call Whiteside County CrimeStoppers at (815) 625-STOP (7867).