Suspect to be charged with murder in four Tampa killings

Police in Tampa, Florida, said Tuesday night that they plan to charge a man who was detained with a gun at a McDonald's with four counts of first-degree murder in connection a series of shooting deaths that authorities had said could be the work of a serial killer.

Acting on a tip about someone with a gun, officers found the man, identified as Howell E. Donaldson III, 24, at the McDonald's in Tampa's Ybor City neighborhood, Police Chief Brian Dugan told reporters.

He gave no further information about Donaldson, including his hometown, saying charging documents were still being drafted. He said he didn't know why Donaldson was in Ybor City.

Florida records indicated that Donaldson has no criminal past beyond a handful of traffic citations.

"Tonight, goodness has won," Tampa Mayor Bob Buckhorn said. "Tonight in the battle between darkness and light, light has won."

Police have said they believe the deaths of four people since early October in the Seminole Heights neighborhood may be connected, although they haven't said why.

Benjamin Mitchell, 22, was shot while he was waiting for a bus on Oct. 9. Monica Hoffa, 32, was found dead in a vacant lot on Oct. 13. Anthony Naiboa, 20, was killed while he was walking on Oct. 19. The body of Ronald Felton, 60, was found Nov. 14 near the scene of a memorial honoring the first three victims.

Dugan said at a news conference earlier in the day that officers had recovered a gun but that it wasn't yet known whether it was the gun used in one or more of the recent killings.

Tampa Police Chief Brian Dugan announces Tuesday night that a man identified as Howell E. Donaldson III will face four murder charges in connection with four killings murders in the city's Seminole Heights neighborhood. Tampa Police Department

Angelique DuPree, Mitchell's cousin, said in an interview that an arrest "would bring closure and relief, relief for us, but more so for the city itself, because it's been on pins and needles."

"Even if it's not the guy, just to know they got somebody with a gun off the street is a good thing," DuPree said.

Hoffa's father, Kenny Hoffa, said, "I'm praying this is the end to all this nightmare we've been going through."

Hoffa told NBC News that he plans to travel to Tampa from South Carolina, where he lives, to be in court as soon charges are brought.

"I want to know who he is and why he did such a terrible thing," he said.

