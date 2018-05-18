Suspected Dixon school shooter enters not guilty plea

Friday 19-year-old Matthew Milby appeared in Lee County Circuit Court via video conference, where his attorney entered a plea of not guilty. Milby is accused of opening fire inside Dixon High School on Wednesday morning. Authorities said he shot at Officer Mark Dallas, the school's resource officer and the gym teacher. Milby's attorney, Thomas Murray, asked Judge Ronald Jacobson to lower Milby's bond from $2 million to $500,000. The judge denied his request.

"I don't consider Matt a risk should he be out on bond, but I understand why the court took the position it did," Murray said.

Milby faces three counts of aggravated discharge of a firearm, all three are class X felonies. If convicted, Milby could face anywhere from 18 to 80 years in prison. His next court appearance is Wednesday, May 23.