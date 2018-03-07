Suspected drunk driver in Virginia ends up hitting himself with his own car

A police officer in Virginia tried pulling over a suspected drunk driver and it ended with the suspect being hit by his own car.

The driver of this vehicle is trying to escape from police, so he stops the car and gets out to run, but he didn't put the car in park. When he ran in front of the vehicle, it knocked him down.

As the suspect gets out of the car, it keeps moving and gives him a nudge. That slows him down and a police officer is right behind him to make the arrest.

The suspect is okay but he faces several charges, including driving while intoxicated, driving on a revoked license and possession of marijuana.