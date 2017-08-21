DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC)- Police responded to a call of shots fired in the area of 15th and Main Street just before 5 p.m. on Monday.
Davenport Police Chief Paul Sikorski confirms this incident is related to other shootings this week.
Police recovered the car believed to be involved at Tremont Street and Columbia Avenue.
Multiple suspects are now in custody.
Suspects arrested after shots fired call in Davenport
