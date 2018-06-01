Suspects in custody after armed robbery in Iowa City

Officers from the Iowa City Police department and the University of Iowa Department of Public Safety responded to the area of 301 N. Clinton street for a report of an armed robbery.

The female victim said two white males approached her and demanded that she give them her purse. During the robbery, one of the men displayed a handgun.

Officers in the area weren't able to locate the suspects in the area. The victim's cell phone was in the purse so authorities and the victim were able to track the phone to 1100 Arthur Street in Iowa City.

The two suspects were found at the address on Arthur Street with the victim's property.

Authorities say the suspects have been identified as 18-year-old Andrew Dangler, of Burlington and a 16-year-old juvenile.

The Johnson County Sheriff's Office assisted in the arrest.

CrimeStoppers is offering up to a $1,000 for information leading to the arrest of any additional suspects.

Anyone with information about this crime is urged to contact CrimeStoppers at 358-TIPS (8477).

PREVIOUS STORY:

The University of Iowa says suspects are in custody after an armed robbery that happened early Friday morning.

The University of Iowa tweeted a Hawk Alert at 2:09 a.m. that there was an armed robbery with a gun in the area of Burge Hall.

Authorities have not released information as to if the two white males are the suspects in custody.