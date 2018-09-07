Sweatshirt Weather For Football Tonight!

Another day filled with rain south of highway 30 today will make for some sloppy football games tonight. While there will be rain chances south of I-80, areas north of highway 30 will likely be dry for games. With clouds and rain around today, we will only the upper 60s so game time temps will be in the mid to low 60s. You factor in the rain and it will feel very damp, thus maybe feeling a little cooler to some of us. Bottom line, pack the rain gear and have warm clothing ready!