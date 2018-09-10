Sweatshirt Weather This Morning!

Grab the sweatshirt or jacket this morning. We are starting out in the 40s and 50s area wide. We will likely be in the 50s through 9 or 10 this morning! This is easily the coolest morning we've had this summer.

Wonderful weather is on the way today and the rest of this week. We will have lots of sunshine each day and end up in the 70s or 80s in the afternoons. Welcome to the best time of the year in the QCA!