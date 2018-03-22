Sweeping budget bill clears hurdle in House

10:55 a.m.

A sweeping $1.3 trillion budget bill that substantially boosts military and domestic spending but leaves behind young immigrant "Dreamers" has cleared a procedural hurdle.

The Republican-controlled House narrowly approved a measure allowing the bill to go forward as lawmakers struggle to meet a Friday night deadline to fund the government or face a federal shutdown.

The bill negotiated by congressional leaders deprives President Donald Trump some of his border wall money and takes only incremental steps to address gun violence.

Although some conservative Republicans balked at the size of the spending increases and the rush to pass the bill, the White House says the president backs the legislation.

The 2,232-page text was made public Wednesday night. Democrats say lawmakers had little time to read the bill before voting.

