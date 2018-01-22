Switchback to perform at Starr’s Cave Feb. 2

On Friday, February 2, 2018, Switchback will perform at Starr’s Cave Nature Center in Burlington. The show starts at 7:30 p.m.

Brian FitzGerald and Martin McCormack of the duo Switchback have been playing their brand of eclectic Celtic and Americana music at sold-out concert halls, performing arts centers and festivals around the world for over twenty years. Switchback concerts feature a mix of Irish music and original songs from their catalog of over 300 tunes which have been described as “breathtaking scenery for your ears.”

Switchback plays an exciting mix of mandolin, guitar, and bass and their harmonies have won them comparisons to famous duos, such as the Louvin Brothers, the Everly Brothers, and Simon and Garfunkel. Music Connection Magazine said of Switchback: "The words ‘American Roots & Celtic Soul’ only begin to describe this unusual act, whose vocal prowess is as pure as it is unique...there is no denying the stunning vocal blends that are achieved by this duo."

The concert will begin at 7:30 p.m. with doors opening at 7 p.m. on Friday, February 2 at Starr’s Cave Nature Center. There is an admission charge of $10 for adults and $2 for those under 18. Refreshments will be served at intermission. For more information contact Starr’s Cave Nature Center at 753-5808.