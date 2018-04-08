Sylvan Island hosts first Mountain Bike competition in 4 years

For the first time in 4 years, mountain bikes were racing on Sylvan Island. The island was closed due to bridge safety concerns in 2014, the city was finally able to receive funding for a new bridge in 2017.

Friends of Off-road Cycling, or better known as FORC, hosted today's Stampede Mountain Bike competition. This is their 10th annual event, 14 years in the making, and FORC members like Kelly Porter, say the wait was well worth it.

"We've had a lot of people out here walking, hiking, biking, just show appreciation because they just really missed the island," said Porter. "We couldn't wait to get the trails going again, once the island opened."

Over 200 racers took on the sharp turns and slick terrain of Sylvan Island The island was such a big draw for so many bikers, racers from 5 states attended the event.

"That says something about this race about this venue as being really unique and super fun to ride," said FORC Member, Becky Bernard. She along with many bikers here say by having these races, it brings more exposure to a sport the area has missed for so long.

"It's just wonderful to have these types of events and draw our community in and have more and more people find the enjoyment in physical activities within the outdoors," Bernard said.