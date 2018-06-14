T-Bone accident in Eldridge sends five to hospital

Five individuals were taken for medical care, with one in critical condition, after a t-bone crash in Eldridge.

On Thursday, June 14 at 5:50 PM, there was a 911 call for an accident at the intersection of 210th Ave. and 240th St. in Scott County. This intersection has stop signs for traffic traveling north and southbound, but not east and westbound.

The 44-year-old northbound driver and his 9-year-old female passenger were transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The 61-year-old westbound driver and her 7-year-old female passenger were also transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. An 81-year-old female in the back seat of the westbound vehicle did sustain serious injuries and was transported to the University of Iowa Hospital, where she remains in critical condition.

The accident remains under investigation by the Scott County Accident Investigation Team.