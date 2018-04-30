T-Mobile and Sprint have agreed to merge after years of negotiations

T-Mobile and Spring have agreed to merge after years of negotiations.

The combined company would take on T-Mobile's name and leave just two other major wireless carriers in the U.S., Verizon and AT&T.

T-Mobile CEO John Legere will head the merged company. Legere said the firm will hire thousands of people and deliver the "highest capacity network in U.S. history."

Spring and T-Mobile first discussed the merger in 2014 but plans stalled because of concerns about regulatory challenges from the Obama Administration.

Regulators in the Trump Administration will have to sign off on the merger before it's final.