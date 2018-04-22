TBK Bank Sports Complex looks to fill about 200 positions

While construction is still underway, progress is being made at the TBK Bank Sports Complex, also known as The BettPlex in Bettendorf.

A job fair today as TBK Sports Bank Sports Complex and High 5 Lanes and Games are looking to fill about 200 full-time and part-time positions.

"Throughout the complex we have everything from cooks, bartenders, servers, hostesses, game room attendants, maintenance and field crew, cleaning crew -- We have everything," said Kira Brabeck, Marketing Director for TBK Sports Bank Sports Complex.

Right now, they are working on flooring for the indoor basketball courts and will soon put in turf for the indoor soccer field.

High Five Lanes and Games is set to open on May 29, the day after Memorial Day, while the inside of the sports complex, which includes indoor volleyball, basketball, and soccer courts will open on June 15 for Father's Day.

Many say the facilities will be a positive boost for the economy.

"I think the BettPlex will draw a lot of people in and be a great opportunity for teens and adults to get involved and just grow the community as a whole," said 16-year-old Logan Collier.

With the first baseball tournament set for May 4, interviewees should expect to find out if they filled a position within the next five to 10 days.

There will be another job fair tomorrow from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Waterfront Convention Center in Bettendorf.