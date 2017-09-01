Anhydrous ammonia leak forces many residents in Tipton to evacuate

Friday morning several Tipton residents were forced to evacuate after a gas valve malfunctioned at the Cedar County Co-op. Janet Kramer lives across the street from the co-op and said emergency management officials alerted her around 8 a.m.

"When I first came home you couldn't smell it but I could feel woozy like it was still within the air."

Kramer said she evacuated her home and headed to the other side of town. According to officials, a valve malfunctioned releasing 800 gallons of anhydrous ammonia. Tipton Fire Chief, Scott Donohue, said the location of the tank made clean-up efforts harder.

"The location of it being inside the structure made it a little more difficult," Donohue said. "It had about 800 gallons of product in it that was released, we mitigated the leak and transported the tank to a different location."

Officials said the leak is no longer a threat to the public. Meantime, Kramer said she credits several emergency management crews for quickly handling the situation and keeping her in the loop.

"I am very happy that they let us know, that is an important issue I think."

