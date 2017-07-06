TMK IPSCO to reopen Camanche plant

Officials with TMK IPSCO say they plan to reopen their plant in Camanche due to an increase in demand for their products. TMK IPSCO, the North American division of global pipe manufacturer TMK, plans to reopen its Camanche, Iowa and Catoosa, Oklahoma plants in July.

According to a spokesperson, the company has seen increased demand in OCTG and line pipe products, making it necessary to increase operating levels at both facilities. The reopening of the plants is expected to create 85 jobs at the Camanche plant and over 30 jobs at the Catoosa plant.

TMK IPSCO is one of the largest North American producers of welded and seamless pipe and premium connections that serve the oil and gas industry and many industrial markets.

