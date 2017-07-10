TPC Deere Run is in top shape for John Deere Classic

Getting ready for PGA Tour golf. The players are in town and soon thousands of fans will flock to TPC at Deere Run in Silvis for the 2017 John Deere Classic. Professional practice rounds are set for Wednesday, July 11th.

After months of preparation, officials say the course is in top shape. Maintenance staff and volunteers have put in a lot of hours to get it that way so both players and fans might take notice.

The most attention is probably paid on the greens. Sprucing things up for spectators is important too. For an event that brings in tens of thousands of visitors and millions of green to the Quad Cities area community, grounds crew members want to be at the top of their game.

"We try to raise the bar every year and we're probably our own worst critic, but everything we've heard is that everybody is really happy and that's the most important thing for us," said Alex Stuedemann, Director of Golf Course Maintenance.

The tournament officially runs Thursday through Sunday.

