TSA: Firearm detected at Quad City International Airport

A gun has been detected at a security checkpoint at the Quad City International Airport in Moline. The discovery was made Sunday evening.

A 9mm HK-Heckler & Koch USP firearm was discovered as officers spotted it in a passenger's carry-on luggage. The Atlanta-bound passenger's luggage was screened at the checkpoint.

As soon as the gun was detected, TSA officers contacted local law enforcement who responded and took the possession of the firearm. The 37-year-old passenger was arrested by police on a local charge.

TSA reminds passengers that they are solely responsible for the content of bags brought to the airport checkpoint. Individuals who bring firearms to security checkpoints are referred to law enforcement and may be subject to criminal penalties by local law enforcement.

In additional to criminal referrals, TSA imposes civil penalties ranging up to $9,800 for a single violation of a firearm brought to a security checkpoint.

TSA continues to intercept firearms and other dangerous weapons at security checkpoints nationwide. The number of firearms detected at the checkpoint continues to rise nationwide. TSA discovered 3,957 firearms at checkpoints across the nation last year and nearly 3,400 firearms in 2016. This is the first firearm detected at MLI this year.