TSA officials says American citizens could be tracked during flights

A shocking revelation from TSA: American citizens not suspected of a crime are being tracked.

The previously undisclosed program first reported by the Boston Globe, is known as Quiet Skies.

According to a TSA official, the program has existed in some form since 2010. Officials use information from the Intelligence Community to decide who Federal Air Marshals should target.

The Marshals then observe the people for behavioral cues that have been previously associated with those of terrorists.

The goal of the program is to thwart any potential threats.

A TSA official tells CNN individuals are not targeted based on race or nationality. Officials would not say if the program has thwarted any possible terrorist plots.