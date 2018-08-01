TV-6 checks in on "white van" social media post going viral throughout the Quad Cities

After receiving multiple viewer messages about a white van and a child coming to doors asking for help locating a sibling, TV-6 reached out to local law enforcement in the Quad Cities area to verify what has actually been reported and what is being investigated.

Social media posts are being shared with people claiming multiple things like they were followed by a white van, saying they were approached by a strange man at the mall, or they were followed into a grocery store. According to Davenport police as of Monday, July 30, they had received no reports of such incidents.

TV-6 also checked with other police departments. According to the Moline Police Department and the Bettendorf Police Department, they have not received any reports of such incidents.

"We haven't had any reports of this either," Det. Michael Griffin with Moline Police tells TV-6. "I think these things are taking on a life of their own in the wake of the Mollie Tibbetts missing person investigation."

Bettendorf Police Chief Keith Kimball agrees with Det. Griffin, saying there have not been any reports made in the Quad Cities.

"I know it is all over Facebook that it is occurring all over and many juveniles are being abducted for human/sex trafficking but that is just not the case," Chief Kimball said. "I sometimes question the validity of all the posts stating it is happening all over because departments usually share this information and we have not had it reported to us by any other departments. The incident in Brooklyn Iowa has obviously raised the concern and hysteria about the topic however."

West Branch Police say they are looking into one report received by them involving a white van and an unidentified child approaching a resident. Police are calling it an “active investigation.” You can read that story by clicking the following link: West Branch Police Investigate White Van Incident

TV-6 has also reached out to Rock Island Police in regards to these incidents and we will update with their response as soon as we receive it.

If you encounter suspicious activity, say something. Police urge you to call your local police department if you see anything suspicious. If you feel unsafe at any time, you're urged to call 911.

As always, police remind citizens to be aware of their surroundings.