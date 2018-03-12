TV-6 sits down with Democratic Gubernatorial Candidate Daniel Biss

(KWQC) - Daniel Biss is running for the Democratic spot in the Illinois Governor's Race. He's running against six other Democrats. The Illinois primary is Tuesday, March 20th.

Part 1 - Biss discusses his first move if elected, taxes, and relating to the middle and lower class.

Part 2 - Biss talks about school safety and hostile politics in Illinois.

Part 3 - Biss answers questions on his accomplishments, keeping people in Illinois, and the #MeToo Movement.

Part 4 - Biss discusses how he'll include the entire state of Illinois and the biggest issue facing the state.

KWQC has reached out to all Illinois Governor candidates and is working to get interviews with each of them. We will add those as they become available. 

 