TV-6 sits down with Democratic Gubernatorial Candidate Robert Marshall

Robert Marshall is running for the Democratic spot in the Illinois Governor's Race. He's running against six other Democrats. The Illinois primary is Tuesday, March 20th.

Part 1 - Marshall discusses what is first move will be if elected and taxes.

Part 2 - Marshall talks about school safety and hostile politics in Illinois.

Part 3 - Marshall answers questions on his biggest accomplishment, how he would keep people from leaving Illinois, and the #MeToo movement.

Part 4 - Marshall discusses including all of Illinois, his idea to split the state into three separate states, and not being a millionaire or billionaire.