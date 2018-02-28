TV-6 sits down with Jeanne Ives

Updated: Wed 5:20 PM, Feb 28, 2018

(KWQC) - Jeanne Ives is running for the Republican spot against Gov. Bruce Rauner in the Illinois Governor's Race. She's the only Republican running against Gov. Rauner.

Part 1 - Jeanne Ives answers questions on the budget and her tax plan.

Part 2 - Ives discusses school safety, changing the atmosphere in the legislature, and her accomplishments in the Illinois House of Representatives.

Part 3 - Ives speaks about keeping people in Illinois, the #MeToo movement, and her relationship with Mike Madigan.

Part 4 - Ives answers questions on campaign ads and how she'll represent the entire state of Illinois, not just Chicago.

