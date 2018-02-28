TV-6 sits down with Jeanne Ives

Jeanne Ives is running for the Republican spot against Gov. Bruce Rauner in the Illinois Governor's Race. She's the only Republican running against Gov. Rauner.

Part 1 - Jeanne Ives answers questions on the budget and her tax plan.

Part 2 - Ives discusses school safety, changing the atmosphere in the legislature, and her accomplishments in the Illinois House of Representatives.

Part 3 - Ives speaks about keeping people in Illinois, the #MeToo movement, and her relationship with Mike Madigan.

Part 4 - Ives answers questions on campaign ads and how she'll represent the entire state of Illinois, not just Chicago.

