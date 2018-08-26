TV6 Spotlight Athlete of the Week nominees

We chose six standout high school athletes from the previous week's games but need you to vote for #1 to be the TV6 Spotlight Athlete of the Week! Voting ends Tuesday and we'll announce the winner on Thursday at 10 p.m. Here are this week's nominees: Ally Grothusen, Bettendorf Volleyball: The Senior led Bettendorf to a sweep over North with 12 kills. Riley Fetterer, Rockridge Football: The Senior led Rockridge to a 28-22 win over Monmouth-Roseville throwing for 215 yards and running for 145. He threw for three touchdowns and also ran for one. Jack Roemer, Pleasant Valley Golf: The sophomore shot a one-over-par 73 to win medalist honors at the North Scott Invitational at Glynns Creek Golf Course. Grace Tubbs, Clinton Volleyball: The Clinton senior led the River Queens to a five-set win over North Scott with 20 kills. Tim Nimely, Muscatine Football: The sophomore led Muscatine to a 23-6 win over Central rushing for 153 yards and a touchdown. Seth West, Orion Football: The senior led Orion to a 42-21 win over Hall rushing for 230 yards and two touchdowns. He also had a receiving touchdown.