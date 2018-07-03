Where some unsold fireworks go in Iowa

Ever buy Christmas gift wrap on December 26th when it's marked down?

We see the same thing every July for fireworks. Once we get to July 5th, everything must go!

But what happens to the fireworks that nobody buys?

Bobby Sero is in his first year selling fireworks for Iowa Fireworks Company in Cedar Rapids.

Sero opened up shop during the second week of June and he's sold everything from rainmaker super shells to corn poppers, selling nearly 20,000 fireworks so far and his goal is to sell everything off the shelf.

"Cause we like to keep a fresh new product in each year so we don't want to be left with very many stuff in the previous year because want to make - want to have our fireworks current so the customers are getting the current fireworks from Iowa Fireworks Company," says Sero.

Fireworks that don't sell after July 8th will be sent back to the Iowa Fireworks Company Headquarters in Des Moines and stored.

They say fireworks typically have a shelf life of five to seven years so they can be sold and re-packaged for next year.

Consumers should remember if they have unused fireworks, never throw them in the trash.

They should be soaked in water and wrapped in a plastic bag so they don't cause a fire before being thrown out.