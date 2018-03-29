Taco Bell to offer education benefits to all employees

Taco Bell is announcing a new plan to provide education support for all 210,000 employees working in its 7,000 restaurants nationwide.

A test version of the program has led to a 34 percent increase in retention among those enrolled, Taco Bell said.

“Whether you want to pursue a career with us or utilize our career opportunities as a launching pad for your dreams, we want to be a part of your story,” the Taco Bell website reads. “Through the Live Mas scholarship, GED certification program, or getting a degree through a network of universities with Guild Education, we want to help our employees pay for school.”

Taco Bell says its programincludes 5% to 20% discounted tuition rates with many universities, coaching for scholarship applications, and financial help advising for bachelors or master’s degrees.