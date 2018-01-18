Taking the bite out of bacteria

When one of his high school wrestlers contracted an infection while competing, Pat Flaherty of Bettendorf got proactive. Flaherty was determined to take the bite out of bacteria. He developed the Germbot.

The machine is designed to get rid of bacteria and sanitize wrestling mats. Those mats are often breeding grounds for germs. His latest model is a combination of ultra violet and LED technology to make wrestling rooms, locker rooms, and even carpeting safer.

Flaherty and his son Conor are passionate about reducing the risk of infection for athletes and also for youngsters in child care. The original machine developed by Pat is battery operated. Smaller in size. Several local clients rented that machine when it appeared on the market.

The new machine is simple to operate. It’s like pushing a broom. It covers a larger area and the ultra violet lighting kills bacteria directly. Father and son hope to have it on the market in the near future.

Pat Flaherty wrestled at Alleman High School in Rock Island. He was an All American at Augustana College in South Dakota, making his mark on the mat as a competitor and a businessman.