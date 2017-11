A truck tractor pulling a tanker trailer crashed in the center median of I-80 between Atkinson and Annawan.

It happened just before 3 a.m. on I-80 near mile marker 30.

No one was hurt in the crash. However, the crash caused the semi and the tanker to catch on fire.

Both directions of I-80 are closed at this time. Traffic is being rerouted at Atkinson and Annawan. Drivers are encouraged to find alternate routes and avoid the area.