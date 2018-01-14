Taqueria El Pendiente is spreading love, one taco at a time

One local Mexican restaurant is spreading love, one taco at a time. The Martinez family opened "Taqueria El Pendiente" in April and came up with the idea of "pendiente" as a way of making a difference in the community.

"Oh, it's the greatest feeling in the world. I mean there's no comparison... Just the feeling of having helped someone, it's just the best feeling in the world," said Agustin Martinez, one of the owners' sons.

If you order a meal, you can help someone out by ordering extra tacos to be put on hold. Your name and number of tacos "pendientes" then go up on a board. Those tacos are available for anyone in need of a meal.

Hortencia Martinez, one of the co-owners, says even though they are a small restaurant, they want to help those in need have a meal.

"We don't have much to give, but what we do give, we give it with a lot of love," she said.

They said helping others is a wonderful feeling.

"We feel a pride in our hearts giving a meal to someone who doesn't have a plate of food at home. Here, they can come and eat for a week if possible," said Jose.

Agustin said being able to offer someone a warm meal brings him and his family joy. They said they are also thankful for everyone who has donated tacos to help make a difference in the community.

The Martinez family said about 160 tacos have been given out so far.

