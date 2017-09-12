Target asking for your used car seats

Have an old car seat lying around? Target will gladly take it off your hands.

The company is teaming up with TerraCycle to recycle used car seats, just in time for National Baby Safety Month.

From now until September 23, most Target stores will accept car seats to be recycled. In return, guests will receive a 20 percent off coupon, good for the purchase of a new car seat, including booster seats, car seat bases and travel systems.

Guests will have until Oct. 7 to redeem their 20 percent off coupon in stores or online at Target.com.

“After collecting more than a million pounds of car seat material to be recycled from the program in April, we’re excited to be bringing this amazing program back,” said Michelle Wlazlo, senior vice president of apparel and accessories at Target. “We’re always looking for ways to make the lives of our guests easier and we’re proud to be able to help them reduce household clutter in a responsible and environmentally-friendly way.”

Nearly 80,000 car seats were recycled during Target’s first car seat trade-in program this past April.

Guests redeemed nearly 43,000 coupons for new car seats in stores and more than 20,000 online.

Target is projecting to recycle 1.2 million lbs from the April program, and expect to collect the same amount of material this time around. TerraCycle turns that material into new products like storage bins, shipping pallets and furniture stuffing.

