Target stores offering drive-up services in some locations

Target stores are offering drive-up service in some locations. Target customers can purchase items without ever having to leave their car.

The service began in Minneapolis last fall and just expanded to stores in Florida and Texas.

Target says it hopes to expand the service to nearly 1,000 stores across the country by the end of the year.

Orders are placed through the Target mobile app with pickup ready within two hours outside the store. The service applies to any in-stock items at the store.

Drive up service is already available at some Target stores throughout the south.