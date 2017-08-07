Task force considers tuition changes to Iowa universities

A task force created by the Iowa Board of Regents will begin a series of meetings focusing on how to set tuition levels at the state's three public universities.

The Iowa City Press-Citizen reports that the regents created the Tuition Task Force in response to more than $30 million in state funding cuts to the University of Iowa, Iowa State University and the University of Northern Iowa.

The cuts caused the board to increase tuition for the second year in a row.

The board has asked the universities to create a five-year plan to address revenue concerns. The task force is scheduled to hold meetings this month to get public feedback on the financial plans.

Proposals could include creating tuition tiers and widening the gap between resident and non-resident tuition.

