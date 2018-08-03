Taste of Dubuque 2018 serves up the best smells, sights in town

People got the chance to sample some of the best food and drinks of Dubuque on Thursday, August 2.

The Taste of Dubuque is an event that showcases the best appetizers, entrees and desserts in the town. There was also a beer tasting event.

Food vendors included 7 Hills, Caroline's, The Food Store, Magoo's, Happy Joe's and more.

Beer was provided by Backpocket, 7 Hills, Potosi Brewing Co. and more.

The event is free and open to the public, with donations accepted for the Mississippi River Museum and Aquarium.

Live music from local bands, the smells and sights of all the foods made for a successful night.