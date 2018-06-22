Taste on the River event helps Red Cross

The Red Cross kicked off the summer with Taste On the River in Schwiebert Park in Rock Island.

Originally called Picnic on the River, organizers changed the name to reflect new changes.The fundraising event features live music...Silent auction...And local food vendors.

Proceeds go back to the red cross. Organizers say donations are critical to supporting the Quad Cities in times of emergency. Trish Burnett with the Red Cross says this was a recent need.

She says, "Just this week we had flash flooding in our community and we within a couple hours notice set up an overnight shelter, we had volunteers to help people in need after they were displaced from their homes. Those are the types of things that money helps with in our community."