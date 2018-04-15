Tax preparation services are reminding people to file taxes before April 17

Tax Day is just a few days away and many are hurrying to file their taxes on time.

"We always wait until the last minute, we always do, and so we always kind of just like put it off, put it off... And then my husband says you know we need to get in there and get it done, " said Susan Martin, who visited H&R Block today.

This year, the deadline to file taxes is on April 17.

"About 1 out of 3 people wait until the last day. There's multiple reasons why they do -- They don't have the tax documents, they're waiting on time," said Dolly Marchand, office manager at H&R Block in Davenport.

Marchard says it's important for people to file taxes on time.

"It's very important to file. The government does get notification of your documents and you do get credits and deductions that are out there," she said.

Liberty Tax Services in Davenport says they are still seeing several walk-ins.

"A lot of people, a lot of walks in.. People just in a hurry to finish up before the deadline," said Amber Heggen, office manager at Liberty Tax Services in Davenport.

If you are getting a refund, there is no penalty for filing late. H&R Block says if you owe the government money, you could see up to about a 25 percent tax penalty.

"And that's on what tax liability you owe the government," said Marchard.

People can also file an extension for you to file until October 15.

While there's no penalty for filing late if you're getting a refund, tax services say it's important not to put it off because you won't receive that refund after three years.

Once you file your taxes, it takes up to 21 days to receive your refund.