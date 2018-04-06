TaxSlayer Center still searching for new Mallards ownnership

TaxSlayer Center executive director Scott Mullen is still searching for the right move regarding the Quad City Mallards.

He has received multiple offers, including from the USHL, ECHL and SPHL. He says he's still waiting to find the right fit that will help the franchise succeed in the long term.

In the meantime, Mullen is allowing season ticket holders to buy tickets for next season for $25, which is fully refundable. If the Mallards don't field a team next season, all the money will be returned to the fans.

The Mallards season finale is Saturday night at 7 p.m. at the TaxSlayer Center.