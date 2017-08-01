Teacher shares advice to prepare for the first day of kindergarten

Parents with K-6 students in the Rock Island-Milan School District have the opportunity to acclimate their kids to their classrooms before the first day of school.

“It helps reduce some of the anxiety,” said the principal at Eugene Field Elementary School, Dennis Weiss. “We start Thursday, so they can come in, put their materials away and their supplies away, meet the teacher, walk around the building go outside.”

He says about 85 percent of the families at his school turn out for the back to school event each year. It is an activity he says is especially important to families with younger students.

“They get to come in before they come to school,” Weiss said. “Just kind of calms everybody down - the parents and the students.”

Yolanda Ruiz says piece of mind is exactly what brought her out to the Tuesday night event.

“She got a feel for the classroom, where everything was located,” Ruiz said of her daughter Ellisiaya who starts kindergarten Thursday.

Ruiz says she’s having a hard time letting go.

“She actually went to an in-home daycare, so this is going to actually be her first time interacting with a diverse group of kids,” Ruiz said.

And she is not the only parent with concerns.

“I don't know whose more overwhelmed us or them,” said Tony Mital.

His twins, Mason and Chase, will be in the same class and Ruiz’s daughter.

They will be taught by Anna Lorenz. The nine-year kindergarten veterans say she’s seen it all on the first day of school.

“It ranges the whole gamut from the criers to the leave me alone and let me go,” she said.

And while she says the parents' concerns are perfectly normal, she warns it could affect your kids more than you realize.

“I think the biggest thing is for the parents to realize that most of the pressure is the parents,” she said about starting a full day of school.

Mrs. Lorenz says it is important to make sure kids feel comfortable about where they are being left.

“I think they need to talk about that school is a positive place, it's a good place to be, it’s safe people, it's fun and it's engaging,” she advised.

Lorenz also says it is important to make teachers part of the parenting team.

“Talk to the kids and say you're teacher’s got your back,” she said. “If the parents share that with the child, I’m not a scary person when you walk in the door.”