Team Rubicon volunteers respond to help with Harvey relief efforts

Included in the extensive response to areas hit hard by Hurricane Harvey is an organization which a Quad City native helped create. Members of Team Rubicon are answering the call to help those in need.

Photo: Kirk Jackson, Team Rubicon, Inc.

They're on the ground in Texas with volunteers focusing right now on swift water rescues. Since the nonprofit organization formed in 2010, it's deployed teams of veterans and first responders to disasters all over the world. They're expecting Harvey to be the largest response effort the organization has launched yet.

"We've had teams on the ground since Saturday. We currently have boat crews doing rescue operations. We have 21 swift water rescue personnel on those teams," said Jake Wood, Co-founder, and CEO of Team Rubicon. Wood is currently at the nonprofit organization's headquarters in Los Angeles.

Wood is a former Marine and a Pleasant Valley High School graduate. The mission he had in starting the organization was to give those with military background another way to continue their drive to serve.

"What we hit upon in 2010 when we started it was a well of enthusiasm and a passion for service that maybe just hadn't been tapped into before," said Wood.

David Burke, a former Marine, and Bettendorf High School graduate is in Houston as part of the response. He and other volunteers are going into flooded neighborhoods and helping people to dry ground.

"It's just really surreal to halfway up a stop sign post is the water line and the only thing showing in some homes is windows or a second story.

Team Rubicon expects to have upwards of one thousand volunteers bringing aid over the next couple of months. The organization is just beginning to plan long-term efforts for well after the water recedes.

If you're interested in supporting the organization's relief efforts, visit teamrubiconusa.org or text HARVEY to 87872 to receive information on donating the cause.