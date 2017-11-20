Teaming up to spread holiday cheer while raising money for cancer research

The American Cancer Society teamed up with Bettendorf's Discovery Shop to spread holiday cheer Sunday.

The resale shop sold a variety of Christmas decorations and clothing for a cause. Proceeds went back to the American Cancer Society to fund cancer research, patient services and advocacy.

"Cancer touches so many of us so personally that this is kind of a neat way that people can fight, through shopping and donating." Discovery Shop manager Jamie Sons said.

The Discovery Shop has held the holiday open house for nearly 30 years now.

Sons says each year they raise anywhere from six to ten-thousand-dollars for the American Cancer Society.