Technical college holding winter apparel drive for local shelter

Humility of Mary Shelter is seeking help in providing coats and winter apparel to those in need.

On Tuesday, Jan. 2, the student body and staff of Hamilton Technical College will be hosting a Winter Coat Drive that runs until Tuesday, Jan. 23. The donations will benefit the Humility of Mary Shelter.

The college's students are hoping to engage the involvement of the local community in order to elicit optimal benefaction.

The shelter is in need of adult winter coats, hats, scarves, mittens, gloves, earmuffs and other similar winter apparel items.

If you're wanting to donate, donations can be made at the Hamilton Technical College front desk, located at 1011 East 53rd Street in Davenport. They will be opened Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.