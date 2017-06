An Anamosa, Iowa teen was arrested for allegedly throwing fireworks into a Walmart.

According to Anamosa police, Owen Michael Moore, 18, was arrested Sunday night for throwing lit fireworks into the front doors of the Walmart on a dare.

Two employees were injured in the incident. One was taken to the hospital for hearing loss.

Moore is charged with discharging fireworks inside city limits. He was taken to the Jones County Jail.