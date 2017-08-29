Teen arrested; tried to run over Moline officer

Moline police arrested a 14-year-old teenager after officers say they stopped the teen driving a stolen car.

It began just after 9:30 AM Tuesday morning when Moline Police responded to a report of a reckless driver near 7th Street and 4th Avenue.

Officers were told the vehicle was a black Nissan Altima which was reported stolen out of Rock Island on Monday.

Moline officers were also informed the occupants of the Altima had reportedly pointed a handgun at people earlier in the day in Rock Island.

Officers found the car traveling eastbound on 6th Avenue. They deployed stop sticks at 16th Street and 6th Avenue. The stop sticks popped the passenger side tire and slowed down the car.

Police followed the car as it entered East Moline on a dead end road. That's when police say the suspect, a 14-year-old boy swerved towards a uniformed Moline Police officer. The officer was able to get out of the way and the car hit a retaining wall.

The teen was transported to Genesis for treatment of minor injuries related to the crash. He will then be sent to Mary Davis Juvenile Detention Center on charges of:

-Aggravated fleeing and eluding of a peace officer

-Felony criminal damage to property

-Aggravated assault of a peace officer

Additional charges are pending out of Rock Island Police Department.