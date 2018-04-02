Teen fails driving test after crashing into driver’s license center

Think you’re having a bad day?

A 17-year-old from Monticello, Minnesota now has an epic tale of woe that’s hard to top.

While in the middle of taking her driver’s license road test on March 21, she crashed her car into the test center.

Not only did she plow right through the wall of the building, she also injured the woman in the car with her who was grading her driving skills.

“[The driver} inadvertently put the vehicle in drive instead of reverse,” according to a press release from Buffalo Police.

“When she accelerated, the vehicle lurched forward, going over a curb and crashing through a wall of the building that houses the exam office, causing significant damage.”

The silver lining is that police say the 60-year-old test-giver was not seriously injured, and no one else was hurt in the accident.

Police say no charges are pending against the 17-year-old driver.