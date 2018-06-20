Teen fatally shot while allegedly running away from police in Pennsylvania

Police in Pittsburgh shot and killed a 17-year-old following a traffic stop Tuesday night.

According to authorities, officers pulled over a car that matched the description of a vehicle seen near a shooting earlier in the evening.

An officer from the East Pittsburgh Police Department was handcuffing the driver when two males ran from the car. That's when at least one officer opened fire.

One of those males was the 17-year-old who was shot and killed by police.

An investigation is underway.