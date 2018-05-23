Teen killed over video game system in Wisconsin

A Wisconsin man is in police custody after he allegedly killed and burned the body of a teenager.

Milwaukee police arrested 21-year-old Malik Terrell for killing 15-year-old Dennis King.

Prosecutors say Terrell and two siblings believed King stole a video game system and attempted to question him.

The group began beating the teen when the 21-year-old hit him with a hammer and stabbed him in the neck.

He later burned King's body inside of a vacant home. The teen's remains were found nine days later.

So far, Terrell is charged with first-degree murder. His siblings have yet to be charged.