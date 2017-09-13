Teen sent to prison for shooting 3-year-old with BB gun

A Sioux City teen has been sentenced to seven years in prison for shooting his 3-year-old sister in the face with a BB gun.

The Sioux City Journal reports that 18-year-old Adrian White was sentenced after pleading guilty Monday in Woodbury County District Court to assault and child endangerment.

Prosecutors say White was 17 in May when he shot the preschooler twice in the face. One BB fractured the girl's jaw and the other entered her eye and lodged next to her brain. Surgery was required to remove one of the BBs, but the other lodged near her brain. Doctors determined it was too risky to remove it.

White had sought to be tried as a juvenile, but that request was denied and he was prosecuted as an adult.