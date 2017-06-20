Teen shot in East Moline

Police in East Moline are investigating an overnight shooting that sent a young man to the hospital.

On June 19, 2017 just before midnight, police say they received a report of a shooting at Beacon Harbor Parkway A 19-year-old male was found shot in the lower leg and hip. The victim was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.

Meanwhile, police found several bullet casings from a handgun in the in the roadway and continue to investigate the circumstances. They do believe the victim and the shooter knew each other.

Police are looking for a white passenger car, possibly a Nissan, which left the scene.

Anyone with information can contact the East Moline Police Department at 309-752-1555 or Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500. You can also text tips to Crime Stoppers. Text QCTIP plus your message to 274637 (CRIMES).