Teens charged with felony after bringing BB gun to Rochelle, Ill High School

UPDATE: Police say the male juveniles (ages 14 and 15) were charged with unlawful use of a weapon, a class 2 felony, and disorderly conduct, a class A misdemeanor. Both teens were transported to the Kane County Juvenile Center.

ORIGINAL: Rochelle police say two juveniles are in custody after a BB gun was found in a locker.

Police say just before 9:30 Wednesday morning they were called to Rochelle Township High School where administration said they had found a gun inside a locker.

Officers were able to determine the weapon was a BB gun and took two juveniles into custody.

The school was on soft lockdown during the on-site investigation but police say students were not in danger.