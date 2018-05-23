Teens concerned about crime rate in Galesburg

Three youths in Galesburg are working to put the crime rate of the city in the spotlight. They say the town has always been peaceful, but they have started to see an uptick in crime.

The town of Galesburg has been home for Kelvin Hawthorne, Natalie Bodenhamer, and Brianna Phillips since they were born. It's the small town atmosphere that the three friends enjoy, but lately, they have noticed a change.

“Galesburg never used to have the fear of property crimes, to shootings,” said Kelvin Hawthorne, a student at Galesburg High School.

The city of just around 30-thousand people is now becoming a concern for the students. They said they noticed an uptick in shootings and property crimes in their city on an app called “Neighborhood Scout”. The students say they have been watching the app and the numbers they are seeing is a concern.

“Of course it worries me; this is the city where I grew up. I hate to see anything happen to where it becomes unsafe,” said Hawthorne.

Not only do they say this affects the community but the youth as well.

“It shows the youth that it's okay to do those things, or you can get away with those things. Which shouldn't be the case,” said Natalie Bodenhamer, a student at Galesburg High School.

In light of the issue, the students started the organization "Make a Change Galesburg". They say their main goal is to bring awareness so that the community knows what’s going on.

“A lot of us aren't safe in this community, just because of how heighten the crime rates have become in the past couple of years. So it's important, we raise awareness and its important people take a stand,” said Hawthorne.

Although the crime rate won't be fixed overnight, they say they will continue their efforts to bring awareness. They also hope things will get better, so their community doesn't turn into one where people fear for their lives.

“Because people live in communities like that and I guarantee you that anyone that lives in one of those communities would tell us, we certainly don't want to live in one of those communities,” said Hawthorne.

They say they hope the community is encouraged by their efforts and can work together to bring more people back into Galesburg.

